Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Benue State and Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, has inaugurated the party campaign council in Makurdi.

Speaking during the Alia/ Ode Governorship campaign Council Inauguration meeting/retreat 2022, which was held at Royal Choice Hotel, on Saturday, Sen. Akume urged members of the campaign council to work very hard and ensure victory for the party.

Akume, who was appointed chairman of the council, said the retreat would reflect on the manifesto of the governorship candidate and the best strategies for the achievement of set goals and objectives of the party.

According to him, the “2023 election is very significant for the APC. It will be a statement on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu/Shettima.

“For us in Benue, it is time for the installation of new leadership and a time of change for the betterment of the lives of our people. There is renewed hope and we cannot afford to be the lone ranger.

“We cannot say Alia will build on this administration. Alia will have to begin from ground zero. The rescue agenda of Alialization mandate will succeed and we will build the best of progressive governance and provide the best infrastructural development in the state.”

Describing members of the council as goal-getters, Senator Akume said, “This is a winning team. They are politically motivated and will fly like the Eagle. They have all it takes to not only win election but run a perfect government.”

Speaking, the governorship candidate of the party, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, called on the council to make a difference in their campaign strategies and ensure an “operation win your polling unit” campaign.

He congratulated members of the council and advised them to see their various committees as a call to serve and deliver Benue.

“Benue has hope on our shoulder. We must all make sacrifices for 2023. Leadership means service. Do not be self-centred. We should be each other’s keeper because the APC is the only hope that Benue people have.”

Earlier, the state party chairman, Austin Agada acknowledged the doggedness and determination of members in ensuring the emergence of Alia as the party candidate saying they are prepared to ensure that their sacrifice will not be in vain.

“We are aware of saboteurs within the party but Alia has no reason to fail or not perform. Alia is a man that will set a new agenda for the state. Never again will we put a Governor in place and allow others who did not sacrifice to reap,” Agada added.