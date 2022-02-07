From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Professionals and businessmen from Akwa Ibom State have expressed support for Governor Udom Emmanuel over his choice of Pastor Uno Eno as his preferred successor in the 2023 governorship poll in the state.

The group, under the aegis of Professionals For Development in Akwa Ibom, told journalists, in Abuja, on Monday, that the choice of Eno is a reflection of the expectation of the people of the state.

National Coordinator of the group, Ufot Akan Umoren, noted that the Akwa Ibom governor has saved the people from the stress of unnecessary partisan contestations.

According to him, Eno’s choice would ensure the consolidation and continuation of the laudable achievements of the outgoing administration in the state.

“After an extensive meeting today, we are unanimous in commending Governor Udom Emmanuel for the choice of Pastor Eno as his preferred successor. It is a step in the right direction and reflects the quest of the people for a governor that will walk in the footprints of Governor Emmanuel and continue in providing the peace, stability and development we enjoy under him today.

“Contrary to speculations in some quarters, the choice of Pastor Eno is a product of very extensive consultations across the State. Governor Udom Emmanuel has helped the PDP to get it right again on the candidate for the 2023 governorship election because with Pastor Eno, the election will be a straight victory for the PDP and the people of Akwa Ibom State.

“We commend Governor Emmanuel because he has saved Akwa Ibom from the stress of unnecessary political contestations which would have caused our state huge financial and social losses,” Umoren said.