From Paul Orude, Bauchi

A one-time governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Alhaji Al’ameen Sani Muhammad, has congratulated Bola Ahmad Tinubu on his victory in the presidential primary election of the party

Al’ameen, in a statement in Bauchi, observed how tough the contest was, saying Tinubu’s emergence as the party’s flagbearer was a clear indication that the APC is entrenched in the best democratic tenets.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“The transparency of the process is what our nation’s electoral system is desperately in need of as we move into the general elections,” he said

“You have always shown vision and mission for working for the people, and you have put in so much effort and resources to realise this lifetime ambition,

“But now you are closest to achieving it, having emerged as the presidential candidate of the greatest party in Nigeria and Africa.

“I have no doubt about you having the capacity to tackle the economic and security challenges bedevilling the country at this time if elected.

“I salute your courage, doggedness, patriotism and perseverance you have exhibited. This proves to all that you are a true leader of APC, a true leader of African Politics and Democracy.

“The transparent Primary election you have contested and won brought an end of cabals in the Nigerian Politics.

“Cabals are selfish individuals who have no interest of the party, or Nigerians in their heart.

“Your victory puts them to shame because it’s a good omen from God.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the members of the National Working Committee of the APC who follow the path of honour, the path of truth who allow delegates of the party to elect leaders of their choice which makes it a victory for democracy in Nigeria and Africa.

“Once again Congratulations and best of luck as you move into the major task of leading our party to victory.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .