From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The President of the Christian Central Chapel International, Bishop Emmah Gospel Isong, has prophesied that former Rivers state Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, and Kaduna syate Governor, El-Rufai, would be the game changer in the 2023 elections not Nyesom Wike.

Isong, who doubles as the National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), also said President Muhammadu Buhari will go after his corrupt aides and others before leaving office.

Speaking with some newsmen in Calabar on Tuesday on his annual propesies, he said: “Governor Nyesom Wike will not be the news this year, the game changer will be Rotimi Amaechi and El-Rufai as they will swing the pendulum in this coming elections not Wike.

“Very many VIPs and big personalities will be arrested and prosecuted for anti-corruption charges this year.

“The President is going to do this as a way of laundering his name as he winds off his term so that you won’t say he didn’t fight corruption.

“His closest allies will be sacrificed so that people will say Buhari kept the anti corruption promise.”

He also said this year, “people will begin to defend themselves against terrorist Invaders, herders and kidnappers.

“People will start defending themselves because Nigerians will loose faith with the security system, the police and the army, communities will gather and defend themselves noone will do anything about it”, he said.

On this year’s general elections, he said: “INEC will be very strict and many politicians will fall for the INEC dragnet.

“After the deadline, INEC will disqualify a lot of candidates because of campaign rules and regulations.

Speaking further, he said: “If you are a politicianas soon as they say campaign has ended go and sit, don’t campaign again because people will sue you to court and inec will become a witness , just follow the campaign deadline.

“if you are contesting election here when they blow the whistle just go and sleep and stop campaigning, remove the face cap, everything, go and sleep”, he advised.

On the governorship elections in Cross River State, he said its is not going to be a sure banker but rude shocker, saying “God says I will give the seat to a man who has covenant with me and not to a man who has covenant with another man.”

On elections in Akwa Ibom State, he said “there will be increased enmity towards the Akwa Ibom state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, despite showcasing very monumental projects which he has executed and will end up as as one of the highly attacked.

“He will send the town crier saying I have done much I don’t know what you want me to do but these attacks from my information are demonic, politically motivated and orchestrated from the kingdom of darkness.

“I see him very discouraged and not wanting to stay till the day of inauguration, I hear him telling a friend I want to leave and people are begging him”, he said.