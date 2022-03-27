From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Amobi Ogah, the younger brother of Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Uche Ogah, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), citing the ruling party’s failure to turn things around in the country as his reason.

Defecting at Onuaku Uturu, his home town, Amobi said his decision to join the PDP was informed by the alleged failure of the APC in the management of the nation’s security, economy and the rising unemployment among the youths.

Ogah, who said he decamped with thousands of his supporters, stressed that the PDP will not only sweep Abia North but that his new party would reclaim the presidential seat of the country and return Nigeria to prosperity.

‘I am returning to the PDP today and am excited to join with thousands of my supporters. I am returning to help PDP reclaim all lost seats in Isukwuato/ Umunneochi and the entire Abia North and defeat APC nationwide,’ he said.

‘I plead with the PDP to give the tickets of our party to credible candidates who will achieve victory for our party.’

Amobi thanked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the Chairman of Abia PDP, Hon Alwell Asiforo Okere and all members of the PDP for receiving him into the party, promising to dedicate his commitment to the victory and general welfare of the party.

Receiving the new entrants, Okere commended Ogah for taking the wise decision of returning to the PDP.

He assured Ogah and his supporters that the party will conduct free and fair primary elections to choose the best candidates for 2023.

Some party members who were present urged Ogah to vie for the House of Representatives seat being presently occupied by Hon Nkeiruka Onyejiocha.