From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A real estate developer, Toyin Amuzu, has clinched the House of Representatives ticket for the Abeokuta South Federal Constituency under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Amuzu, in the just concluded PDP primary election, emerged a winner after defeating the duo of Akin Sorunke and Akeem Amosun, with 43 votes, at the exercise held at the party secretariat, along the Presidential Boulevard, Abeokuta.

Speaking with newsmen after the primary election, Amuzu promised to ensure effective legislation, that would genuinely improve the lives of the people and enhance development of his constituents and the Nigerian society at large, if elected come 2023.

While noting that the residents and indigenes of Abeokuta South are the real winners, the House of Reps candidate declared that he was prepared to serve and bring about a sincere change that would positively impact the people.

Amuzu, who expressed his hands of fellowship to the two contenders, said he was ready to work with the duo in ensuring Abeokuta South has quality representation, adding “the exercise was simply a no victor, no vanquished party affair’.

He further thanked the party delegates for supporting and voting him, assuring them that he would not disappoint or betray the trust reposed in him.

He also thanked the PDP in the state for giving him the opportunity to offer himself for service, submitting the party remained the only people-oriented political party that cares for the masses.