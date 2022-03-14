From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A state lawmaker representing Aguata North Constituency II in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Okechukwu Okoye, has presented his scorecard to his constituents and begged them for a second tenure.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) lawmaker presented himself to the voters under the aegis of Aguata North Political Forum who met at Igbo-Ukwu to listen to his presentation as regards what he had done for them in his first tenure.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He told them that he had executed two or three projects in each of the eight communities of eleven wards that make up the Aguata North Constituency II except Umuona, Oraeri and Ezinifite out of the eight communities which he promised he would still visit as soon as possible with his projects.

Hon Okoye said his democracy dividends to his people had been centred on schools renovation, payment of hospital bills for indigent patients, scholarships, cash empowerments, distribution of essential consumable commodities and a whole lot of other things he said he would not like to mention.

‘My campaign promise was that each community must have a signature project before I finish my tenure. There are certain things I do for people without announcing them. Things like payment of school fees. I keep such things between myself, the beneficiaries and God,’ he declared.

‘I have assisted many of our children to secure jobs and those seeking admission had been helped significantly and a lot of things I cannot mention.

‘I’m asking for a second tenure so that the children can finish their education. Please, allow me to go for a second tenure like others.’

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

The Chairman of the forum, Hon Geoffrey Umeanuka, in his response, said there were four representatives from each of the eleven wards to receive the lawmaker. He assured that the constituents would do the bidding of Hon Okoye to allow him to go for a second tenure.

When he put the resolution to vote, the members present unanimously voted in favour of the lawmaker without a single descent.

Secretary to the forum, Hon Ikechukwu Emenike said Hon Okoye had done well and deserved to be allowed to go for his second tenure to enable him to finish up projects he had started.

There were other speakers including the President General of Ikenga community, Chief Ike Anakor; Nze Chinedu Okoye and Mr Sunday Ezife who spoke in one accord to support the lawmaker fondly called Okey Di Okay by his constituents.

Some of the schools so far renovated, according to the lawmaker, were St Anthony’s Secondary School where he built eight toilet facilities; Community Secondary School where he built dormitories; Isuofia Secondary School where the ceilings were put in good order and Igbo-Ukwu Girls Secondary School where Hon Okoye did the re-refooing.