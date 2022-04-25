From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A protest by anti- Dickson elements to kick against the decision of the party giving its nod to former governor of the state and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson to contest the Bayelsa West Senatorial District seat in 2023 has flopped in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The protest at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) state secretariat, Isaac Boro Expressway failed as it could not garner steam.

Dickson, currently representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly had been called upon by eminent stakeholders in Bayelsa West to return to the Senate but the decision had been resisted by Hon Fred Agbedi, member representing Sagbama/ Ekeremor Federal constituency who was equally eyeing the Senate.

Some elements backed by Agbedi and political interests opposed to Dickson from Ekeremor had spearheaded agitation for a respect for a zoning arrangement that would preclude Dickson from contesting the primaries.

The agitations had polarised the PDP in Bayelsa West prompting Governor Douye Diri to convene a stakeholders meeting to call PDP elements against Dickson to order.

Investigations had reported that Diri as leader of the party had during a stakeholders meeting involving leaders and elders of the party impressed on them why Dickson needs to go back to the Senate in the interest of the party and the state.

Findings indicated that the latest anti- Dickson protest failed because party officials and PDP elements see it as a ploy by the All Progressive Congress (APC) to cause disaffection within the ranks of the PDP so as to pave way for whoever APC will field as candidate to win.

A party official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the protesters were disappointed over the cold shoulder given to them at the party secretariat.

“The Bayelsa West issue has been resolved by Governor Douye Diri as leader of the party. The former governor, Senator Seriake Dickson who has done so much for the party and the state is returning to the Senate while Hon Fred Agbedi is going back to the House of Representatives. Some elements coming to protest is unnecessary and that is why nobody paid attention to them. We are aware that APC leaders in Ekeremor are behind this protest to cause disaffection. It is not a coincidence that their agitation for zoning is the same as the recent resolution passed by APC Ekeremor leaders. These same leaders turned a blind eye when Peremobowei Ebebi from Ekeremor violated the so-called zoning arrangement and contested against Dickson during the December 2020 Senate bye-election.”