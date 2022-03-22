From John Adams, Minna

There is atmosphere of uncertainty amongst political office holders and public servants at both state and local government in Niger State over the March 31 deadline given by the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello to those interested to contest any elective office in 2023 to resign their appointment.

The office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) through the Information Officer, Mallam Lawal Tanko had on Monday evening in a statement, directed all political appointees and other public servants at both state and local government, aspiring for political office in 2023 to tender their resignation letter before March 31, 2022.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The statement explained that the decision of the government was informed by the recent Electoral Act 2022, signed by President Muhammadu Buhari which provides that Political Appointees and Public Servants aspiring to contest elections must resign their positions before the conduct of political party primaries.

The statement reads in parts “in compliance with this provision, all Political Appointees and other Public Servants serving in both State and Local Governments should submit their letters of resignation to the Office of Secretary to the State Government on or before 31st March, 2022”.

“This is for your information and strict compliance please”, the statement further added.

The state government directive is coming barely one week after the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) party in the state issued a similar directive through the party secretary, advising these categories of people to quit their office before March 31.

However, this development has sent fears and atmosphere of uncertainty, especially amongst those political appointees holding Juicy positions in the government, as they are now left with a choice of choosing between “the devil and the deep blue sea”.

Prominent among these appointees are some commissioners who are holding a very juicy and lucrative office but still eyeing political office in the 2023 general elections.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

A source close to the government house in Minna told our correspondent that most of them are confused on what to do about the directive as they would have loved to hold on to their “juicy or lucrative” offices till sometime in 2023.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I think they are left with the option of choosing between the known and the unknown because some of them are not even sure of making it from the primary election, so this is a difficult decision to make right now.

“We thank Hod for the new electoral act signed into law by the President. I think it is a good thing for our electoral system in this country”.

Asked whether the governor is likely to replace those commissioners and other political appointees that will quit their appointment, our source who did not want his name in print said “honestly that I don’t know, that decision is entirely for the governor to make but I think there shouldn’t be vacant because the business of governance must go on”, he submitted.

Meanwhile with barely 24 after the state government directives, one of the commissioners, Mallam Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji who was temporarily redeployed from Ministry for local government, community development and chieftaincy affairs to Ministry for youth and sports development has tendered his resignation letter to the government.

Mallam Sarkin Deji in his letter dated 21st March, 2022 said his decision was in compliance with directive of the government and the new electoral act because of his political ambition for 2023.

Recalled that the Daily Sun, had three week ago exclusively reported that 15 Commissioners and other top aides of the governor are eyeing various political offices in 2023 and will soon tender their resignation letters before the 31st, 2022.