From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

There is anxiety in Bayelsa over court cases instituted by aggrieved members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against national assembly candidates for the 2023 elections.

This is even as more politicians are warming up to dump the party over politics of exclusion meted out to them in the party.

The cases against candidates backed by Governor Douye Diri are threatening the chances of the party in the 2023 elections.

Investigations revealed that the cases proceeded because the Senator Inatimi Rufus Spiff Reconciliation Committee lacked the capacity to tackle the grievances of those offended by the way they were muscled out of the primaries.

At the last court there are three cases against national assembly candidates at the Federal High Court Yenagoa which are billed for hearing on Monday, July 18 th

In the first case, Senator Moses Cleopas, Bayelsa Central has dragged Hon Friday Benson Konbowei, the PDP senatorial candidate to Court seeking his disqualification over documents submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Also Hon Jonathan Obuebite who lost the Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency candidate, Mrs Maria Ebikake to court seeking her disqualification over discrepancies in name submitted to INEC.

Similarly Hon Mietama Obordor is in court against the Ogbia Federal constituency candidate, Hon Ebinyu Turner seeking the nullification of the entire primary election process.

Party sources express concern that the court cases if ruled against the candidates could jeopardise PDP chances in the 2023 elections as it may not be able to present.

Already Bayelsa former Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Daniel Iworiso- Markson who also in the PDP primaries but has defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) had argued his decision to contest on the platform of the SDP was because “there is every reason to believe that the PDP may run into trouble waters if the court grants the prayers of the petitioners who is seeking a nullification of the entire process”

The Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Ebiye Ogoli in an interview said the party is doing everything to support its candidates in the cases against them.

He also hinted that the reconciliation committee inaugurated by Governor Douye Diri is still working to resolve all grievances triggered by the party primaries.