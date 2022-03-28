From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Senate President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Sen Pius Anyim has urged the PDP to respect the zoning arrangement to enable the party to win the 2023 general election.

Sen Anyim disclosed this on Monday in Jos during an interaction with Plateau delegates ahead of the party primaries.

He said that power must shift to the South to accommodate the views of all Nigerians.

Anyim explained that those who are clamouring for power to remain in a particular zone for PDP to win the election were wrong and that their position will not foster peace and unity.

He said that no part of the country would produce a president without the support and contribution of other regions.

He explained that it was for such reason the PDP included zoning in its constitution that power must shift from North to South and vice versa.

‘If we don’t zone or rotate we will not win the election because the winning formula is fairness, justice and equity,’ he said.

‘2023 is a defining moment for the nation because every nation is organic, it needs to grow.

‘We have had a checkered history of going forward and backward.

‘Nobody is happy with where we are today as a nation and I have put my credentials on the table as someone who would help the nation to grow.

‘I am seeking to protect our collective future, seeking to promote the growth of the nation,’ he stated.

Anyim noted with him as president, peace will return to all Plateau communities and other parts of the country.

He promised to develop Jos as an international city and that he would restore its centre of learning and tourism status as envisioned.

Chairman of the PDP, Plateau State, Hon Chris Hassan, said the former Senate President has the capacity to effectively lead Nigeria to greatness.

Hassan told Anyim that if elected, he should not forget the state.

‘We appeal to you to have at least one man on your campaign structure and if you do that you will not forget us. I know the friends you made in Plateau when you were senate president,’ he stated.

He noted that Plateau people are not deceptive, saying they do what they pledge with the whole of their hearts.