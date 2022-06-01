From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ikeduru council area of Imo State, Hon Emma Nnadi, has applauded the emergence of Akarachi Amadi as the candidate for Ikeduru/Mbaitoli federal constituency in the forthcoming 2023 National Assembly polls.
He said that the poor quality of representation being suffered by the Ikeduru/Mbaitoli Federal constituency would be a thing of the past.
Recall that Amadi , a business man had last Friday defeated his main rival Hon Uche Ogbuagu , member representing Ikeduru state constituency in the state Assembly for the federal House ticket at the primaries by 106 votes to 8.
Hon Nnadi who stated this yesterday in Owerri, the state capital, also commended the Chairman, Primary Election Committee from Abuja, Mr Okechukwu Okafor for ensuring transparency in the conduct of the primary.
The APC chieftain said that they will mobilize votes via vigorous campaigning across the federal constituency to ensure that he wins the main election next year.
“The emergence of Akarachi Amadi as the candidate for Ikeduru/Mbaitoli Federal constituency in the 2023 National Assembly polls will change the narratives of the poor quality of representation being suffered by the people of Ikeduru/Mbaitoli in recent times. We are going to make sure that he wins the main election next year by vigorously campaigning for him across the entire federal constituency,” he said.
