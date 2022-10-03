From Judex Okoro, Calabar

The gale of defection has continued in Cross River as a former governorship aspirant in All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ogba Ebock, and hundreds of supporters have defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of 2023 polls.

The defectors including former party leaders at wards and chapters, youths and women from Ehon ward in Iwuru community of Biase local government area, expressed disaffection at the turnout of events in APC, which prompted their defection to PDP.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors at Iwuru community in Biase local government area on Monday, Chief Ogban Ebock, said: “For many years, we were all in PDP then we left for APC believing that it would offer succour to our system. But when the current leadership of APC joined us from PDP in 2020, we thought they would bring the needed change. Unfortunately, things got worse and we had to return to our original party, PDP, to help rebuild it.

“For me, I was on sabbatical in APC and decided to come back to PDP. I have come a long way with lots of my friends in PDP. I am a forerunner and very soon you would see more defectors.

“We have never had it so bad in Cross River that almost every sector including civil service has collapsed. Therefore, I call on all democrats to join us to salvage the state.”

Receiving the defectors, the state PDP Chairman, Venatius Ikem, Esq, said: “The party is committed to rescuing the state and does not discriminate against anybody. So whosoever joins today, would be given all due privileges. We call on other Cross Riverians to come on board.”

Welcoming back the defectors, the PDP governorship candidate, Sen Sandy Onor, said: “Cross Riverians are tired of lies and deceit and that is why in the last two months we have been receiving thousands of defectors from APC.

“It shows that they are dissatisfied with the system. So, we have to stand up for the truth because everything about Cross River has collapsed. We had better rose up against maladministration and marginalisation.

“We promise that together we shall deliver, if elected, with the fear of God. We are going to witness a new era of prosperity and you shall all be witnesses and party to the prosperity.”

Present at the event to receive the defectors include former Deputy Governor, Efiok Cobham, the Deputy Chairman of PDP, Ntufam Dennis Nkiri, state women leader, Mrs Florence Inyang, Hon Asu Okang, former commissioner for information, member Boki 1 state House of Assembly, Hon Itam Abang, former member representing Etung state constituency, Dr Pauline Ekuri, Ntunkai Grace Eyo Ita, and Paul Ishabor, DG, RECLAIM CROSS RIVER.