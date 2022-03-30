From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group, the Bridge Builders Initiative for Green Nigeria (BBIGN), has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, to declare interest in contesting the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking to newsmen after a roadshow and protest at the APC national secretariat on Wednesday, the group disclosed that members will not only purchase the nomination form for him but will also mobilise over N2 billion to bankroll his campaign.

Convener of the group, Emmanuel Orgwu, also revealed that they have earmarked a whooping N10 million reward for any person who can convince him to run.

‘Considering the character and integrity of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Nigerians believe that he is the only one capable of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘His capacity, commitment to good governance, the welfare of the people, critical thinking on programme and policy implementation, approaches on issues that enhance growth and development and sacrifices for the party, put him in the number one position for the highest job in Nigeria.

‘Nigerians also believe that the only person who can sustain and continue building on the foundations laid by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

‘It is based on the qualities which Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has that we, Nigerians are calling on the Ubima born leader and politician to declare his interest to run for the 2023 Presidency to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. Nigerians are becoming impatient over his delay. But whether he is interested or not, Nigerians want him saying “Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, we Nigerians declare you wanted.

‘Any person who will find Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transport, and convinces him to declare his interest to run for the 2023 Presidency will be rewarded with N10 million.

‘We Nigerians have saved the sum of Two billion Naira to give to Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for his electioneering activities once he declares his interest to contest for the 2023 Presidency. So, Mr Minister, money is not going to be a problem or cause any hindrance.

‘Therefore, we are giving you a twenty-one-day ultimatum to declare, otherwise, we shall force you to do so. As Nigerians, we have both legal and moral rights to choose our King, and we have chosen Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

‘Conclusively, we believe in our great party, APC and her leaders. We appeal to the new leadership to do everything possible to ensure that APC retains power come 2023.

‘As a Pro APC group, we are doing our best. We have recruited over ten million Nigerians into the party, APC, and have registered over six million members with INEC. We must do everything possible as a support group to hold and mobilise more grassroots to ensure APC wins elections come 2023,’ the group noted.

On the group, he explained that: ‘It is an umbrella body of Nigerians with the focal objective of mobilising the people into mainstream party politics and political leadership. The group has over five million members across the states of the federation and FCT. It is important to let you know that we are a Pro APC and Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi Group.

‘We are here for a solidarity match for APC and Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and also to congratulate the new National Working Committee of the party led by our able Sen Abdullahi Adamu.

‘It is important to note that this great body had mobilised over three thousand members to shut down Abuja, rallying support for Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi’s 2023 Presidency. But, it was cancelled because of the ugly incident that took place in Kaduna State, where a train was attacked by bandits, and some persons lost their lives while others got injured.

‘We use this medium to join our leader, Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi, President Muhammadu Buhari and APC Nigeria to console and sympathise with the families of the victims of the incident and their families.

‘It is very bad and wicked for unscrupulous Nigerians to take up dangerous weapons to destroy lives and properties. We are accusing leaders and personalities in opposition parties to be the sponsors of the wicked attack on Nigerians, just because of the 2023 elections. Must they kill their fellow Nigerians because of politics and power? God will judge them.

‘However, we are congratulating the new National Working Committee of our great party, APC as they resume their office today. We also want to especially thank the leader of our great party, President Muhammadu Buhari, who provided leadership when it was badly needed and ensured that the party had a successful convention.

‘Today, because we have the party, we can aspire and express our interests to run in the general elections come 20023. Therefore, we are using this opportunity to request that our great party, APC should adopt and support the Minister of Transport, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi to fly the flag of our party, APC as he is the most qualified amongst all,’ the group’s leader noted.