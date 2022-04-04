From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group, Emefiele Solidarity Vanguard (ESV), has said that Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Dr Godwin Emefiele will be an unstoppable aspirant to replace President Muhammadu Buhari if he eventually declares his intention to run in the 2023 presidential election.

The group, which distanced the CBN governor from the hundreds of Sharan branded buses, which they say were aimed at compelling him to run in the presidential race, however, warned against a campaign of calumny against him.

While addressing reporters on Monday in Abuja, the group led by Patriot Daniel Enyi, challenged anyone who has evidence of the CBN governor consulting for President or any other political office to tender same before the general public.

The leader of the pro-Emefiele group further said that the CBN governor is yet to accept the offer by Nigerians to succeed President Buhari when his tenure ends in 2023.

The group appealed to those behind the circulation of the pictures of the branded buses to join hands with the progressives to convince Emefiele to contest the 2023 presidential elections for a consolidated Nigeria.

‘We are confident that, if he makes up his mind to contest, he will declare in the open as political office seeking can not be done in closed doors especially the office of the President of Nigeria.

‘The images been circulated on social media have nothing to do with the CBN directly, the blackmail is an attempt to box Emefiele to the corner. It is outright blackmail against his person to link the agitation directly to him.

‘It is a norm that whenever he accepts to contest, it would be made public, he will answer the clarion call in the open. As Nigerians, the truth is, nobody can stop us from expressing our opinion on whom we feel should govern the country after 2023.

‘There is no doubt that Nigerians from all quarters, the North, the South, East and West are calling on the CBN governor to run as President in 2023.

‘We are convinced that, if he does, he will win, this is the threat where some do or die political office seekers are trying to blackmail him.

‘Remember, this is a man who was appointed by the PDP administration of Dr Goodluck Jonathan and was reappointed by President Buhari for a second term based on his dedicated service to the Nation.

‘We wish to make bold that, the 2023 presidential elections are far beyond an individual as Nigeria belongs to all of us. We firmly believe that the economy needs a seasoned technocrat, an economist of all standards who understands monetary policy, diversification of the economy as well, a patriotic Nigerian who shall improve the security situation and consolidate the gains of Buhari’s administration. This we have found in Dr Godwin Emefiele.

‘Nigeria needs a President who thinks beyond 2023, a man or woman who understands the economic situation of the country and is poised to improve on it,’ the group noted.