From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Political groups under the All Progressive Congress (APC) weekend met in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital urging the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi to join the Presidential race.

According to the groups, Amaechi is one of the best of “our sons from the South-South for the job of the President”.

The group known as the Ameachi I Believe(AIB) initiative in partnership with Legend Women of the APC, which inaugurated its Bayelsa chapter, noted that with membership spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country, is calling on Ameachi to resign and join the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the APC.

The Coordinator of the AIB, Mr Phil Arepadei, while speaking after the inauguration, assured that the group is setting up a template that will set the pace for many positive things that would play out.

“What we are doing here is to inaugurate this body and send a message to Rt. Honorable Chibuike Amaechi to declare his interest to run come 2023. I believe he is one of the best of our sons in South-South,” he said.

The group listed the achievements of the former Governor of Rivers state and the current minister of transportation, which it insisted speaks volumes of his capabilities in driving Nigeria to greater heights if elected in 2023.

The National Administration Officer of The AIB group, Mr. Tonye Tom-George said that the group would go from house-to-house; to talk about the good things he has done as the minister of transportation.

Mr. Tonye added that “we will let the people know that they stand to gain and they should give him the needed support to change Nigeria. The AIB is a group that believes that he did well as a governor of Rivers state. He gave scholarships to students, secondary, tertiary, and international students. He constructed roads, built health centres, and above all, Amaechi is a detribalized Nigerian “