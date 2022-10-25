By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

The Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed youths in the state for turning out at the rally in support of its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and the party’s governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a statement by the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the party said the success of the rally is a clear statement and demonstration of the preference of youths as regards the choices before them.

Oladejo said the rally underscores a clear understanding of the manifesto of the party’s presidential candidate which he says is essentially a commitment to youth development, empowerment and a guarantee of a bright future under a progressive government. He also said the support for Sanwo-Olu is a vote of confidence in a promising second term as a result of a highly successful first term of office.

“It’s noteworthy that the youths mobilised human and material resources towards the success of the rally to harness their collective strength towards a great cause. We also equally appreciate the contributions of the womenfolk, artisans, market men and women and other stakeholders towards our common lofty goals. We urge all and sundry to remain undaunted as we count down to elections that all permutations point to our victory,” he said.