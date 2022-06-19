From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau North Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Simon Mwadkwon said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has inflicted pains and hardship on Nigerians.

He urged the people to obtained their PVCs and vote massively for PDP in the 2023 election to ameliorate the hardship and agony inflicted on the citizens by the APC government.

Mwadkwon disclosed this at the Weekend during the commissioning of educational facilities, made up of classrooms blocks at Bum, Sopp, Bangai and Wereng communities in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He lamented that the APC has brought down Nigeria economy which is gradually sliding into total collapse.

“The APC government has brought hunger, pains and agony to Nigerians in the last 7 years. People have been subjected into hardship where must families cannot eat three square meal, parents can no longer pay their children’s school fees.

“Several businesses have been close down and people are living a hopeless life but I encourage everyone to go and get his/her PVC to chase out the APC on 2023 election.”

He said the PDP has credible governorship candidate in Plateau with Senatorials, House of Representatives and state Assembly candidates, while unifiers who believed in one Nigeria have emerged as the presidential and vice presidential candidates and called for massive support for them in the interest of peace and unity of Nigeria.

Mwankon said some incentives would be provided for people who have their PVCs and ready to exercise their franchise and urged those who are yet to register to go now before the INEC deadline.

He lamented that the debt profile of Nigeria has increased abruptly under the APC government which kept borrowing without any visible infrastructural development.

The Lawmaker said that the PDP is better repositioned to take over power in 2023 from the national down to the state level for the prosperity of Nigerians.

Plateau state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Chris Hassan, represented by Captain Bitrus Golen urged citizens to get their PVCs and replace the APC with PDP in 2023.

