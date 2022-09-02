From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has mocked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over defection of those it regarded as light weight politicians.

Governor Douye Diri has in recent times been receiving and having photograph session with members of the decampees from the APC in Brass, Southern Ijaw and Ekeremor Local Government Areas,

The decampees have declared that they decided to leave the APC to join the PDP because of the developmental strides of Diri.

According to them the Diri administration has practiced an inclusive administration especially with its oriented leadership.

However the APC in a reaction has laughed off the defection of its members noting that Governor Diri’s government has demonstrated high level of incompetence in governance.

The State Chairman of APC in Bayelsa State, Dr Dennis Otiotio stated that the Diri’s administration has been spending state resources to woo opposition elements to support his second term bid.

While disclosing that Diri has appointed over 6,000 political appointees and has promised more appointments to lure opposition members to defect, he pointed out that only lightweight politicians are attracted by financial inducement.

Otiotio disclosed that many PDP members are defecting to APC and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) adding that Bayelsans have lost confidence in the party and will vote his government out in 2023.

“The Governor Diri’s government has demonstrated high level of incompetence in governance and had continued to lavishly spend the State resources to woo opposition party members to support his second term ambition. He is reputed to have appointed more than 6000 political appointees and continues to promise opposition members appointment in order to lure them to defect. However, only light weight politicians are attracted to his financial inducement. All the people that are said to have defected are people looking for means of livelihood to survive.

It is pertinent to reiterate that members of Governor Diri’s PDP are defecting in their hundreds to the APC and SDP. It is no longer news that the people of Bayelsa State have lost confidence in Governor Diri and will massively vote him out in the next elections, “ he said.