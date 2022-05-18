Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The chairman, Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, has said that the party has put every machinery in place to take over the Taraba Government House in the 2023 general election.

El-Sudi who made the declaration on Wednesday while welcoming members of the state Congress/Screening Committee for house of assembly in Jalingo said that the PDP has already done most of the campaign for the APC through the gross failures of the current PDP administration in the state and expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious.

El-Sudi assured the committee of adequate secured environment for them to carry out their national assignment successfully.

Alhaji Abubakar Mohammed, Chairman of the Committee urged the party members to unite and cooperate with the committee to achieve it’s national assignment. Mohammed, who led a seven man committee assured that the assignment would be carried out according to the lay down rules of the party.

The chairman solicited the cooperation of all aspirants and party leaders in ensuring that the Committee carried out it’s assignment without hutches or hindrance.

Our correspondent recall that Sen. Abdulahi Adamu, National Chairman of the APC had inaugurated screening committee for the house of assembly aspirants at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja yesterday.