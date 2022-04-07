From Fred Itua, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 elections, an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Mr Ihechukwu Chima, has launched a N6 billion campaign support fund.

While speaking at the event in Abuja, said his decision to contest was to achieve a purpose that would define the existence of Nigeria.

He stressed that since the return of democracy since 1999, leaders who aspire for the office of the president had always been at the forefront selling their political resume, yet they’ve not been able to solve Nigeria’s developmental and security challenges.

‘This is 2022, 23 years of uninterrupted democracy, what results has been achieved by persons with political experience or political office resume. Leaders with political experience are not dynamic, they recycle teams because of their lack of dynamism, they rely on people with archaic knowledge to solve new but complex problems,’ Chima said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘Nigerians must come to the understanding that the challenges we face as a nation are beyond political experience or political office resume. All those presidential aspirants who brandish their political office resume to the press to gag the Nigerian electorate and featherweight presidential aspirants will be overwhelmed by the challenges of this country. They can’t take the heat because they don’t have the mental resources to be dynamic in leadership.’

The presidential hopeful said under his leadership, he would establish through an Act of Parliament National Health Sector Development Fund which he said would be funded from 3% national income, 1.5% profit before tax of private sector contribution, 2% tax of all funds to be spent on medical tourism by privileged Nigerians.

‘It’s time for Nigeria to be led by a leader with creative intelligence; the time is now. Ihechukwu Dallas Chima (IDC) Presidential Campaign Organisation inauguration is today, we have come with a campaign budget of N6 billion to fund the entire process. We are confident that IDC will win the firth coming presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC),’ Chima noted.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He assured that if elected, within 730 days, he would provide 785 million jobs in three months, automatic employments for all graduates who completed National Youth Service Corps from May 29th 2023, boost national income to generate N900 trillion annually from agriculture, science and technology and other non-oil and gas sectors, among others.