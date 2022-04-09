From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The former Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside, has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over Rivers State in 2023 as far as the elections are concerned.

Peterside, in a statement issued by his media office, said the APC in Rivers State looked unstoppable in its goal of winning the presidential, governorship and all other elective positions in the state in 2023.

Peterside, a chieftain and leading aspirant for the governorship ticket of the party, made the declaration at the party’s Special Thanksgiving Service held at the 40,000 capacity Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Igwuruta, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to thank God for successful congresses and national convention of the party at all levels.

Present at the event were former and serving state governors, senators, members of the House of Representatives, serving and former members of States’ Houses of Assembly, ministers, captains of industry, the clergy, and thousands of APC faithful drawn from the 23 local government areas in the state.

Peterside expressed delight that APC in Rivers State was on the right path to recovery and victory to end what he described as the ‘sad breast-pocket governance style of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.’

Peterside also expressed delight at the mammoth crowd and success of the event, even as he observed that every indicator of an APC victory in 2023 was positive.

He added that the recent successes recorded by the party in the state from the ward to the local government and state congresses had reinvigorated its membership to a new height in readiness to kick out the ruling party in the state.

‘You all have seen the mammoth crowd here which points to a new height in APC’s renewed movement towards ending the breast-pocket governance Rivers people found themselves in since 2015. Our people have suffered enough in the hands of Wike and PDP, but APC is set to end all of that and reset the state to achieve her full potential. That PDP must go in 2023 is our resolve, and working in harmony, we shall achieve that. Today is a statement in the party’s resolve to terminate the directionless regime of Wike and his PDP and in turn, entrench good governance and grow our beloved state,” Peterside said.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Peterside commended the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for heeding the call of Nigerians to vie for the presidency.

He described Amaechi as “most fitting, competent, and pan-Nigerian,” and expressed confidence in Nigerians’ support for Amaechi’s aspiration.

‘I commend Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi for taking this critical decision to serve Nigerians in the highest office in the land. Heeding the call of Nigerians to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari is a call to courage, commitment and continuation of the current administration’s determination to develop the nation. I am convinced this Amaechi Project is Nigerians’ Project,” Peterside added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Peterside further said the APC in the state was ready to mobilise Rivers’ voters to vote out PDP with its terrible rule in the state, while also saying that the administration of Wike represented the lowest for the state since it was created on May 27, 1967.

‘The agitation is everywhere across the state for freedom from the current administration of Governor Nyesom Wike, which is the lowest for the state since its creation on May 27, 1967. Every Rivers citizen, including civil servants, traders, craftsmen, students and our statesmen, are tired of Wike and PDP and are in unison to see their end. APC in the state is ready to mobilise them, going forward, to serve this wicked government the red card it well deserves,’ Peterside also said.

While expressing gratitude to the party’s supporters for their presence at the thanksgiving service, Peterside commended the organisers for its success.

‘This is the beginning of a new partnership between our party in Rivers and other critical stakeholders as the 2023 general elections gather steam. For me, it is a memento that speaks of what greater synergy we can possibly achieve, and subsequent results,’ Peterside stated.

Peterside also expressed appreciation to Amaechi for providing leadership at a most challenging time in the life of the party.

‘Our leader, Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi showed courage, resilience and resourcefulness in rallying party members to stay together in one accord during this trying period and God blessed his effort,” Peterside added.

He scored the Rivers’ APC leadership high on the success of the thanksgiving that attracted top members of the party from other Nigerian states.

‘The state leadership of our great party deserves every commendation for pulling through this event which can pass for a stop-show. It is part of those positive indicators I noted earlier. With such resolve on their part, the party’s chances at the next polls are stronger,’ Peterside noted.

Peterside however said despite the resurgence of fresh enthusiasm within APC’s faithful, much had yet to be done.

He tasked APC members to work more at the grassroots in winning Rivers’ voters to the side of the party, even as he expressed optimism that ‘working together, APC shall form the next government in the state with majority seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly.’