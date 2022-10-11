From Fred Itua, Abuja

Twenty-four hours after its inauguration, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Presidential Campaign Council, said it is accelerating its reach to every nook and cranny of Nigeria, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The body which also urged Nigerian women across the country to protect and accelerate the victories recorded so far in the quest for equity and meaningful empowerment by supporting the emergence of Bola Tinubu and the APC at the polls next year said no stone will be left unturned.

The appeal was contained in an address delivered by Dr Asabe Vilita Bashir, the national coordinator of the women’s campaign team, on Tuesday at the inauguration of the leadership of the Progressive Sisters’ Network (PSN) and the launch of its Sister-to-Sister campaign.

The Progressive Sisters’ Network (PSN), led by ‘Rinsola Abiola, a prominent politician and gender advocate, is a national women-led and focused organisation which seeks to mobilise women’s votes through extensive, grassroots-focused voter mobilisation projects via specialised communication tools and platforms.

Dr Bashir, in her goodwill address, highlighted the incumbent administration’s productive commitment to the protection of women’s rights and empowerment, including through “landmark affirmative policies and actions that guarantee the inclusion of women and unprecedented social and education investment programs that prioritise women empowerment and the development of the girl-child.”

She expressed confidence that Bola Tinubu will build on the progress made and accelerate the attainment of equity goals given his antecedents as the former Governor of Lagos when, according to her, “he backed and pursued several policies and government investments that enabled the rise of women in various fields and life endeavours.”

She charged the group to communicate these to women across the country through its Sister-to-Sister campaign, adding that “women must come together, on the same progressive agenda, and ensure that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is sworn in as the country’s next President.”

On her part, Abiola, the National Coordinator of PSN, said the group’s foremost aim was to “contribute our quota to mobilising women’s votes for our father, leader and presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.”

She said: “As the name suggests, our Sister-to-Sister campaign is geared at mobilising fellow women by engaging them extensively on the many reasons why Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should be their preferred presidential candidate.”

“Our message is simple: the Tinubu/Shettima ticket presents the greatest hope of equity for Nigerian women, and this assertion is backed by the public service track records of both men.”

“The PSN will execute its nationwide campaign with a star crew of zonal and state officers including Samira Saddieq, the Deputy National Coordinator; Aisha Augie, North West Zonal Coordinator; Hauwa Sani Magaji, North East Zonal Coordinator; Abiodun Essiet, North Central Zonal Coordinator; Funmilola Onamusi, South West Zonal Coordinator; Lady Giddalti A Reginald-Okun, South-South Zonal Coordinator; and Chief Mrs Amaka Brown-Ajuzie Sarah Ogbu, South East Zonal Coordinator,” she added.

The event was attended by prominent women political figures and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress including Stella Okotete, former National Women Leader of the APC and Executive Director at NEXIM Bank, Babajide Akeredolu, the DG of Ondo State Performance and Project Monitoring Implementation Unit (PPIMU), Bisi Ogungbemi, a former Special Assistant to the President, Ismaeel Ahmed, Senior Special Assistant to the President and former APC National Youth Leader, and Safaa Adam, a prominent woman in the party’s pro-Tinubu movement.