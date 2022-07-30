From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ebonyi APGA governorship candidate Prof Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh has promised to develop the state’s Educational Road Map which will cover governance, financing, recruitment and curriculum of all the primary, secondary, vocational and tertiary institutions in the state.

Odoh who spoke yesterday in Abakaliki on his plans to revive the education sector in the state which he described as presently in a moribund state said his government if elected into office will increase appropriations to the educational system in line with the Ebonyi Education Road Map and global benchmarks.

He said there will be increased investment in both talent and infrastructure in the state university to make it rank among the top three universities in Nigeria within the first four years of his being in office.

The former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government said his administration will institute a $ 1 million State Annual Research Grant to incubate research that addresses industry or society’s needs.

“We shall develop a scholarship platform anchored on industrial and societal needs, committed to educating the brightest minds in the state with proven academic potentials. We shall also facilitate faculty and student exchange programmes with top schools across the world to expose our best teachers and students to global standards which they will bring into our public education system. To take it practical, there shall be incentive lines for hardworking and deserving tutors” he said,

The renowned Geophysicist said his administration will also develop and implement recruitment strategies in Ebonyi state that will ensure that only qualified teachers are involved in the teaching of children in public schools in the state while grants and donations will also be attracted to augment government spending on infrastructural development in the education sector in the state.