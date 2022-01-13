From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye, has received the first member of the party to declare interest in the 2023 presidential race, Justice Peter Umeadi (retd).

Receiving Umeadi who is a Professor of Law in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and former Chief Judge of Anambra state at his Amawbia country home, Oye commended his courage, describing him as the David of the time.

Umeadi who was about the first to declare presidential ambition for 2023 was at Oye’s home to formally inform him of his intention to fly APGA presidential flag at next year’s general election and to seek his blessings.

He was on the visit with many APGA stalwarts including two Board of Trustee members: Dr Mrs Uju Okeke and Hon. Patrick Obianwu, the National Deputy Chairman, South-South, Ogbueshi Tony Eboka; Delta State chairman, Chief Afam Enemokwu and Imo State chairman, Hon. John Iwuala.

Also accompanying him were, Rev Augustine Ewemere of Delta, Akwa Ibom chairman, Joseph Out; Ebonyi State, El- Stephen Okoronka, coordinator of the party in Enugu State Ernest Biosa and Deputy chairman of Anambra State Chief Tony O. Elee.

Oye who prayed for God’s guidance for the aspirant believed that Umeadi had been called to run for President, having reached the apogee of his carrier as Chief Judge, a position he held for eight years.

Blessing Umeadi, Oye described him as a ‘good man, humble, intelligent and learned,’ attributes he said were needed in a Nigerian leader.

Earlier, Umeadi said he was in the race because only good leadership could bring the change Nigeria desires.

He said, “Nigeria requires change which only good leadership could provide. We need to change the way we think so we could change the way we do things.”

Noting that he had related one way or the other with many politicians live and dead, among them Chief Obafemi Awolowo whom his late uncle and running mate to Awolowo, Chief Philip Umeadi (SAN), introduced him to at Ikene.

The presidential aspirant, who said that top on his mind was how Nigerians would reconcile with themselves across the length and breadth of the country, added that his ambition was also to entrench a new political culture and thereby galvanise different segments of the country.

‘We all need to roll up our sleeves and go to work in all facets of our national life and should be able to reposition Nigeria in four years from 2023,’ he said.

‘I am stepping out as a champion of rule of law, separation of powers and due process. The bulwark of my Presidential bid is predicated on popular votes at the polls from a majority of Nigerians. We should respect the ballots.’

Assuring that he has the capacity, sense of history, humility and self-efficient to reconcile and weld Nigeria’s ethnic groups together, Umeadi said his efforts would be geared towards a Nigeria where justice would reign for all citizens, equally, irrespective of tribe and status.

He said that APGA would have a good chance of winning the election if he gets the party’s ticket and run in the Presidential election.