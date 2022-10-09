From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Prof Peter Umeadi has vowed to rest the insecurity challenge that has bedevilled the country if elected into office in 2023.

Umeadi who made the vow in Owerri at the weekend where he was received by the leadership of the party women from the 305 wards of the state also disclosed that his administration will usher in state Police to adequately tackle and keep the security challenge in check.

The former Chief Justice in Anambra State government has equally affirmed that if voted into power his administration will not treat security with a kids’ glove. “Security does not call for half measures in handling it, so it will be the main focus.

“State police is another area we should look at seriously, police at the centre policing the rest of the states is not working, the best is to have police in the states, it has worked all over the world.

“All the fears we have about the governors abusing its powers has not been different with the centre, with the police at the federal level, the federal government has not done better, commissioners of police listen to Inspector General of Police instead of the governors who are supposed to be the security officers in their states,” Umeadi said.

Meanwhile, the APGA presidential candidate while explaining to the women why he made his first campaign appearance with them said “nobody can neglect you, women are very important to not only the homes but to the entire nation, whatever you have decided your mind at, nothing changes it.

” Because I’m in this race to win is why I have chosen you to go to the grassroots and let them know that we have started our campaign and with you I know I will win in Imo,” he said.