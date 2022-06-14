From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya, has again warned personnel of the Nigerian Army not to allow themselves to be used by politicians ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

He urged them to continue to remain apolitical while providing enabling and secured environment for electoral processes to thrive.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

To ensure army personnel do not engage political activities, Gen Yahaya, said he has directed a review of the Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Operation SAFE CONDUCT which would soon be conveyed to all formations, units and army commands across the country.

The army chief, who gave the charge of the opening of the Chief Of Army Staff second-quarter conference holding in Abuja, said the Nigerian Army will continue to sustain its effort to provide the enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive.

The COAS, who spoke on next year’s general elections, said: “Let me hasten to remind us that the nation is currently preparing for general elections.

“All personnel must remain apolitical while providing enabling and secured environment for electoral processes to thrive.

“In this regard, I directed the review of the Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Operation SAFE CONDUCT and the approved guidelines would be conveyed to you soon.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to enhance its civil-military relations efforts and provide the necessary support in aid of the civil authority.”

Gen Yahaya, while reiterating the determinations and committed of the Nigerian army to squarely confront the myriad of security challenges bedeviling the nation, said the army have continued to sustain the tempo of its operation against all forms of criminalities in collaboration with sister Services and other security agencies in the country.

This feat the COAS noted has led to the achievement of several successes across various theatres of operation in the country.

“In the North East troops of Operation HADIN KAI have sustained the onslaught against the terrorists leading to the clearance of the several criminal enclaves and the surrendering of large numbers of insurgents and their families.

“Concerted effort has also been made to contain and checkmate t secessionist activities in the South East and illegal oil bunker activities in the South-South.

The South West has remained relatively calm while our reinvigorated operations across North Central and North West theatres are also yielding positive results.

He said the conferences would provide the army with the opportunity to appraise the conduct of our activities and re-strategize as necessary to achieve greater performances.

“We have continued to sustain the tempo of our operation against all forms of criminalities in collaboration with our sister Services and other security agencies.

“The level of cooperation and professionalism exhibited by our sister Services and other security agencies in furtherance of this effort has been heartwarming.

“This conference would therefore enable us to find our strategies and establish new benchmarks for enhancement of our operations in all theatres of operations.

“I therefore commend the sacrifices and bravery of our troops and also assure the people that the Nigerian Army will continue to sustain its effort to provide the enabling environment for socio economic activities to thrive.

On training, Gen Yahaya, said “Our training activities have also improved significantly as we continue to vigorously pursue adequate training of our personnel both locally and overseas.

The current efforts by our foreign partners in bringing relevant and mission-oriented training to our personnel are yielding the desired results.

“The positive feedback on the effect of the training from RESTORE HOPE 1 and II and PROJECT STINGER in the theatres of operation since the deployment of the trainees is encouraging.

“Accordingly, we shall continue to devote premium attention to our training activities as this remains the best welfare for our troops and fundamental requirement for successful operations.

“The Nigerian Army has continued to make giant strides in infrastructural development.

Our unwavering commitment to ensure adequate accommodation can be seen in the number of commissioned living quarters for troops and several ongoing renovation works in various barracks across the country.

“Recently, several formations, including the Army Headquarters Garrison have commissioned befitting accommodation for Regimental Sergeant Majors.

“This gesture has certainly raised the morale of the troops and bolstered their aspirations while on the job.

“We will continue to upgrade the infrastructure in the barracks, improve the overall health care of the personnel and their families and strengthen the current welfare packages to the benefit of our personnel,” he stated.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .