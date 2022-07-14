From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A frontline Niger Delta activist, Alhaji Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has backed the Muslim-Muslim of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential elections.

Asari-Dokubo, speaking in a live interview on Facebook, said Muslims did not complain in 1979 when the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a Christian of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) had a Christian running mate, Philip Umeadi and late Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, a Christian of the Nigerian Peoples Party(NPP) had Dr Ishaya Audu also a Christian as running mate.

While accusing Christians of making the loudest noise even when they are oppressing people of other faith, he said in Benue and Plateau all the top political posts had been taken up by Christians without any consideration for the sizeable number of the Muslim population in the state.

Awolowo and Azikiwe had Christian running mates, the Muslims did not complain. In Benue and Plateau where you have a sizeable number of Muslims, the Christians have been taking all the top positions of Governor and Deputy Governor, Speaker yet the Christians don’t complain. Christians complain a lot even when they are oppressing other people.

Asari-Dokubo, insisting that there is nothing wrong with a Muslim-Muslim joint ticket, expressed confidence that the APC Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would enthrone good governance in Nigeria.

“What is wrong with a Muslim-Muslim ticket? If it is a Muslim-Muslim ticket that would solve insecurity, revamp our health sector, stop the ASUU strike, so be it,” he stated. “Tinubu is opening the way for generations to ensure regardless of the religion you practise you can have access to government.

“People make a lot of noise. Christians can do it in Plateau and Benue where there are Muslims. Tinubu would win the election; he would provide good governance and transform Nigeria. He has the pedigree and he would do it again.

“This Muslim-Muslim ticket of Tinubu would cure Nigeria of distrust. Don’t hate somebody because someone wants you to hate him,” Asari-Dokubo said.