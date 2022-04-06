From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Political appointees interested in contesting elective offices for the 2023 general elections have ignored Governor Douye Diri’s directive that they should resign their appointments.

Diri during the first State Executive Council meeting in 2022 directed that those wishing to contest elective positions should resign their positions in order not to be distracted.

The Governor had stated that 2022 was a political year, adding that governance will not be sacrificed on the altar of politics.

“However let me warn that any member of the state executive council hat has one political ambition or the other should honourably resign”

Diri in demonstration of his seriousness on the issue at another occasion during the Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area annual thanksgiving restated his position that political appointees with political ambitions should resign.

Investigations revealed that aside Donald Daunemigha who has resigned his appointment as Senior Special Assistant to contest the Bayelsa West Senatorial District elections; other political appointees led by Diri’s Chief of Staff, Chief Benson Agadaga have largely ignored this directive.

Checks indicated that Agadaga had declared his intention to contest for Bayelsa East Senatorial election and has already obtained the nomination form but yet to resign his appointment.

Sources said Agadaga who arrived from Abuja on Tuesday where he went to pick the nomination form still attended the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Diri.

In the same category with Agadaga are Barnabas Edure, Special Adviser contesting for Sagbama/ Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Tolu Amatu, Executive Chairman Bayelsa Environmental Sanitation Authority, contesting for Sagbama/ Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Dr Jonathan Obuebite Special Adviser, Investment contesting Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency, Gabriel Ogbara, Special Adviser 2 Political Affairs contesting Ogba Constituency III, Alfred Belemote, Senior Special Assistant contesting Brass Constituency II.

The action of the political appointees is said to be causing disaffection among members of the cabinet over their open defiance to the directive of the governor.

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has already released a time-table for the ward congresses and primaries scheduled to begin on April 23 with ward congresses to elect three-man ad-hoc delegates to be followed by the Local Government Congress to elect 1 national delegate per local government area.

The State House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senatorial primaries have been fixed for May 12, May 14 and May 21 respectively.