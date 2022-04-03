From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Aspirants for National Assembly seats in the 2023 general election in Bayelsa State have besieged former President Goodluck Jonathan seeking endorsement and blessing ahead of the election.

Jonathan, a former President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is from Bayelsa State and he is believed to have the ears of Governor Douye Diri who is expected to have the final say on those to fly the party’s flag for the election.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

According to investigations three senatorial aspirants for Bayelsa East Senatorial District have visited Jonathan to seek his blessing and endorsement for their political ambition.

Two of the aspirants were of the PDP and the third person is the incumbent Senator, Senator Biobarakuma Degi- Eremieyo of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Findings indicated that the Chief of Staff, Chief Benson Agadaga,a kinsmen and close associate of Jonathan had visited him to inform him about his political ambition.

Agadaga, a former Permanent Secretary who served as Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy under Jonathan when he was governor had heeded the calls by prominent Ogbia people to contest the Bayelsa East Senatorial election.

Also a former Executive Secretary of the Federal Character Commission, Mr Jude Amiditor Rex- Ogbuku who has also obtained the Senatorial form has visited Jonathan to intimate him about his ambition.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

It was gathered that incumbent Senator, Biobarakuma Degi- Eremieyo has also visited Jonathan to explain why he is seeking a second term against the ‘zoning arrangement’ which allows the three local government areas in the district namely, Ogbia, Brass, Nembe one term each. All previous attempts to circumvent the zoning arrangement had failed.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Sources said Senator Degi- Eremieyo whose performance had been commended by people of the district argued that going back to the Senate would make him a ranking Senator which places him at an advantage position if he is re-elected and becomes a member of the 10th National Assembly.

The House of Representatives aspirants for Ogbia Federal Constituency have not been left on the list of those doing pilgrimage to the Jonathan residence.

At the last count, those that have visited include former Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Daniel Iworison- Markson, Chairman Ogbia Local Government Council, Hon Ebimyo Turner, member representing Ogbia Constituency 1, Hon Mitema Obordor, and the incumbent member representing Ogbia Federal Constituency, Hon Fred Obua.

Jonathan was said to have blessed all the aspirants and advised them to continue their consultation and campaign with a peaceful disposition.

Meanwhile stakeholders in the senatorial district are at loggerheads over the zoning arrangement for the 2023 election.

The group of stakeholders called Bayelsa East Senatorial District Stakeholders wants Ogbia to start the new zoning arrangement of two terms for a Senator while the United Bayelsa East Senatorial Forum which passed a vote of confidence in Senator Degi- Eremieyo wants the new zoning arrangement to start with Senator Degi.