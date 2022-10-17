From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa has said the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has solutions to the challenges confronting the country.

Okowa, who spoke at the PDP presidential campaign rally, on Monday, in Kaduna, described Atiku as a pan Nigerian, who believes that the North and South must work together for the good of the country.

According to him, the PDP candidate, if elected president in 2023, would end the insecurity in the country, as well as boost the economy.

Okowa, who is also the Delta State governor, noted that “we are privileged today to have a presidential candidate who believes in Nigeria. Among all the presidential candidates, he is a pan Nigeria who believes that both the North and the South must work together for the good of all of us.

“I am happy and privileged to be his vice presidential candidate because I know that he has solutions to the problems that we have in Nigeria today.”

The Delta governor added “those of us in the South, in the South-South, in the South East and the South-west, we are ready to vote for Atiku and the PDP. By the time the results come out in February, PDP will win in the South-south, win in the South East and the PDP will win in the South West.

“When we were going to Osun just three months ago, they were saying that PDP cannot do anything; but when the results came out, PDP won Osun state. We won the state of the presidential candidate of the APC. That shows you how strong the PDP is,” he stated.