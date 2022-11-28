From Gyang Bere, Jos

Ex-Bauchi Governor and former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu Mu’azu has described the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, as the most suitable candidate in next year’s presidential election.

He characterised Atiku as a great and tolerant Muslim, saying the candidate embraces all without religious or ethnic bias.

Mu’azu disclosed this on Monday during the inauguration of the North Central Executives, State Coordinators, and Commissioning of the North Central Zonal Secretariat of Project 60:23 for Atiku-Okowa in Jos, Plateau State.

“Atiku is my friend, brother, and Colleague and he stands the best amongst all candidates, he is physically and mentally capable, he has the experience to be the President, he has served for eight years as the Vice President of Nigeria and ran the country very well. I want to assure you if you want Nigeria to stand as strong and United, then you must vote for Atiku Abubakar,” the former governor stated.

Governor Mu’azu, who served as the chairman of the occasion, said that the 2023 election is an election that will reflect the true aspirations of Nigerians.

“I want to beg all Nigerians, especially you the youths to deliver Atiku in your wards, LGCs, States, and Nigeria overwhelmingly. I appealed to all of you that this is a decisive moment you must all stand to vote for Atiku because it is a matter of the future of Nigerians yet unborn and we must vote for Atiku for a secure country. You must vote for today, vote for your children and grandchildren’s future, and trust Atiku Abubakar,” he stated.

He describe the PDP candidate as a man of great destiny, patience, and courage, expressing confidence that he would win the presidential election.

He commended the National Coordinator Project 60:23 for Atiku-Okowa Hon. Kefas Ropshik for a good spirit of sportsmanship in Politics, saying even when he lost at the PDP Governorship in Plateau State, he kept working hard for the party to succeed.

National Patron, Project 60:23 for Atiku-Okowa Amb. Yahaya Kwande in his goodwill message tasks all members of the group to work and deliver on their polling unit mandate, saying if each Polling Unit from the North Central will give 60 votes to Atiku, then he is already the winner.

Plateau State Governorship Candidate of the PDP, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, represented by The Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Josephine Piyo urged PDP supporters to vote for all PDP candidates from the presidential to the State House of Assembly during the 2023 election.

He noted that with PDP, Nigeria and Plateau State will be great, saying that priority would be given to the security of the people.

The National Coordinator Project 60:23 for Atiku-Okowa Hon. Kefas Ropshik

While inaugurating the North Central Executives Committee from Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, and Kwara,d the FCT held Eliel event Centre Jos, said the group will campaign for Atiku based on issues and not confrontation.

“Atiku has never lost an election in Plateau State, and we will get more votes for him to come 2023, North Central is for PDP and Atiku, Victory is sure,” he said.