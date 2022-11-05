From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Saturday described the Atiku-Okowa presidential ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as a perfect match for the country.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba after a joint session of the South-South and South-East zones of the NYCN, the body commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his laudable achievements in infrastructural development, youth and women empowerment in Delta State.

Deputy president of NYCN, Comrade Innocent Nduanya, who spoke also lauded the governor for the relative peace n the state.

Nduanya described Okowa as a youth-friendly governor and commended the Commissioner for Youth Development, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga and the state chairman NYCN, Kenneth Okorie, for protecting the interests of youths in the state.

He called on the Federal Government, governors and leaders all over the country to tackle the issue of flooding in the region to intervene and assist farmers whose crops have been destroyed by the ravaging flood.

“Deltans know that Governor Okowa has done so well and it is their duty to support the candidate of the party because there is a need for continuity.

“For Deltans, the ball is in your court, we are not from here but our research has shown that Okowa has done well as far as youth empowerment which is our core area of interest, the governor has done well in youth, women empowerment and infrastructural development in the state and we really commend him for his giant strides and we will continue to pray for him for greater opportunities,” he said.

He remarked that Delta has been very peaceful, adding that PDP made a better choice in choosing Governor Okowa as the vice presidential candidate of the party.

According to Nduanya, the election is around the corner and as young people with experience in leadership, the rally is not enough because nobody has won the election by rally alone.

“What is important for the youths is to go for their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), you can’t desire change with just spoken word. The youths must ensure they get their PVCs because that’s the only way they can change the narrative,” Nduanya stated.

Vice president of NYCN (South-South), Innocent Ajayi said youths were proud of the governor for the positive impact his administration has made on youths.

“He believes in the development of young people and we are proud of the massive infrastructure and empowerments he has put on the ground for the good of Deltans and residents.

“For us as a zone, Okowa has done very well and by the grace of God this meeting will also be expanded to the South-West region and we will be moving from state to state but Delta has just set the ball rolling,” Ajayi said.

Ajayi’s counterpart in the South East, Smart Uwakwe, said the economy of the region has been crippled by insecurity and sit-at-home order.

He called on the Federal Government and security agencies to curb the alarming rate of killings in the region and foster a better relationship with youths to bring back the economy of the South East.

“We call on the Federal Government to ensure speedy completion of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road before the end of the Buhari administration.

“We also call on the Federal Government to support SMEs and manufacturing industries which is the hub of employment in the country.

“And finally let me call on INEC to ensure a free, fair and transparent election as the youths are ever ready to resist any attempt to rig the 2023 general elections,” Uwakwe added.

Welcoming delegates to the conference, chairman of NYCN in Delta State, Kenneth Okorie said youths of the zones will continue to look inward to resolve issues bothering their various zones and how they could be solved.