From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to rejuvenate the virtues of Nigeria’s former Prime Minister, Late Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, by bringing physical development to the people of the North East and Nigeria as a whole, if elected in next year’s election

He made the promise when he led the presidential campaign machinery to Gombe at a campaign rally on Monday.

He said, voting for him in next year’s election is the same thing as bringing back the virtues of the revered nationalist because he will leave no stone unturned to bring back the lost glory of a prosperous Nigeria which was devoid of terrorism, hunger, disunity and all the negatives that have currently bedevilled the country.

He told the people of Gombe State that as someone familiar with the problems of the State, he will empower businessmen to thrive as well as engage youths and women with gainful employment.

According to him, the PDP Government which started the Dadin Kowa Dam project will resuscitate the hydroelectric power and irrigation components of the project for the maximum benefit of the region and Nigeria as a whole.

He said that Gombe State, which is in the centre of the North East and known for its commercial activities, cannot be easily accessed from all the States in the Northeast region because of bad roads. He promised to resuscitate all the roads linking it with the other States in the region and Nigeria as a whole.

He stressed however that peace, security and unity in Nigeria will be his number one priority because that are the immediate needs of Nigerians at the moment.

Earlier, the Director General of the PDP presidential campaign team, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, assured that PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will never deceive Nigerians with their campaign promises if voted into power in next year’s election.

He said the party is ready to bring back the booming economy, the peace, security and prosperity the country was known for in the past.

National party chairman of the PDP, Professor Iyorcha Ayu, thanked the people of Gombe State for always supporting and standing by the party promising not to fail them if given the opportunity to rule the country again.