From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The former Vice President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, has urged the party presidential aspirants to collectively work for the success of the party after the primaries.

Atiku stated this while addressing Kebbi State PDP exco and delegates ahead of their forthcoming primary elections scheduled to commence May 28.

He said: “I want to appeal to all of us aspiring to become the presidential flag-bearer of PDP not to see this contest as a do or die affair, only one of us will be the winner. And in the event that a winner emerges, let us collectively work for the success of our great party.

“I am actually convinced that each one of us is suitably qualified to be president of Nigeria. Therefore, we can’t afford to leave APC to continue to put Nigeria in a messy situation.

“As my brother, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, said, I am not here to canvas for votes but to thank you. I must therefore thank you for electing me in 2019 and I am sure you will do the same come 2023.”

Earlier, the former Minister of Special Duties, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki said Atiku was not new to the people of Kebbi, assuring the aspirant of the readiness of all delegates from Kebbi to give him block votes.

According to him, Nigeria needs a generous, brave, active, productive, fearless and a bridge builder like Atiku to be the president, not somebody who will spend three years learning on the job.

In his remark, the PDP Chairman in Kebbi State, Alhaji Usman Bello-Suru appreciated Atiku for the visit and assured him of the willingness of the delegates to vote for him.