From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and former Senate President Bukola Saraki are engaged in a popularity contest at the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national convention, in Abuja.

The trio are among the 13 presidential aspirants contesting the PDP presidential primary.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Wike, who arrived the venue of the convention at about 4.20 pm, had proceeded to the part of the Velodrome, where the delegates are seated to greet them. As the Rivers governor moved round, the delegates leaped in jubilations, cheering him.

When he got the area, where the Rivers, Oyo, FCT, Ogun, Taraba, and Benue delegates were seated, the delegates gave him a standing ovation and broke into a song ” Wike dey come o”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Shortly, after the Rivers governor returned to his seat, Atiku, who had arrived much earlier, equally went round to greet the delegates, with his supporters cheering him.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

He was followed almost immediately by Saraki, who also received ovations from his supporters.

Earlier, Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed, who arrived much earlier had gone round to greet the delegates.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .