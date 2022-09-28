From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Media Head of the party governor’s forum, Amina Yahaya Okeke, has asked Nigerians to support the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar as he is ready to restore the country’s lost glory.

Okeke described Atiku as a unifier, a man with many competencies and the only hope for the restoration of the country’s lost glory.

Okeke while addressing the media on the candidacy of Atiku Abubakar said the youth and women won’t be left out when Atiku is sworn in as president come 2023.

She said unemployment will be addressed and jobs will be created as this is captured in his book titled, “My Covenant with Nigeria”.

She said Atiku has shown inclusiveness in recent appointments and as a man of his word, he will ensure 40 per cent inclusiveness of women and youths in his administration.

Okeke said PDP remains a party to vote for and the best in the history of democracy as far as Nigeria is concerned, insisting that the PDP records outlived the present APC administration.

“The current administration is a total failure and as such can not even come near comparison,” she stated.

On the Tinubu and Obi candidacy, she said: “They are the least of our worries as a political party, yes they can not be written off but they are never a threat and can never be to the PDP.”

“As the campaign kick starts today, let Nigerians do the needful; everyone is tired of this monumental failure of the Buhari APC-led administration; human lives have lost value, no jobs, no work. Nigerians must understand that the 2023 election should be a protest against bad governance”.

Okeke also called on the PDP to ensure they win the majority of the seats in the national assembly and ensure that people like the minority leader, Godwin Ndudi Elumelu emerge as a Speaker and Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as Senate President as this will ensure the smooth running of the Administration.

On the choice of Ndudi as Speaker, she said: “Ndudi has proved beyond every sense of reasoning his capacity as a leader in the 9th assembly as all his bills sponsored are people orientated bills and where anyone comes from does not really matter to him so long you are a Nigerian he will always lend his voice for your justice.

“Ndudi believes in God, and because of the love he has shown his people, his reelection to the National Assembly is already sealed by God, he has written his name in the sands of time already,” she said.