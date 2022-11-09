From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to restore peace to Borno State if elected president in the 2023 general elections.

Atiku made the promise, on Wednesday, in Maiduguri, while speaking at the PDP campaign, rally in the Borno State capital.

The PDP candidate, who is also a former vice president, urged the people of the state to vote for the opposition party, so as to bring an end to insecurity, hunger, employment and high taxation.

“Before we arrived here, we went to the palace of Shehu of Borno and he made the following requests. First, we restore peace and orderliness in Borno State and throughout the country.

“Secondly, he requested us to make sure that we reactivate Chad Basin Development Authority so that our farmers can go back to farm, so that we can produce food for our people so that we can also reduce unemployment and we promise him on that.

“He requested that we should make sure the local governments are supplied with power or electricity which we promised, we will do. Again, he requested that we should reactivate the exploration of oil and gas in the Chad Basin, which we promise we are going to do by the grace of God.

“We thank you very much for this reception, for this support. We look forward to the day you will vote for PDP, enough of hunger, enough of insecurity, enough of unemployment, enough of suffering, enough of too much taxation. We will make sure that you are exempted from exorbitant taxation,” Atiku told the crowd.