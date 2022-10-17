From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan has said that the popularity of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has thrown his opponents into panic mode.

Ologbondiyan, in a statement, on Monday, said opponents, who have allegedly resorted to sending armed thugs to disrupt PDP’s campaigns in Kaduna, as well as the closure of media organisations in Zamfara State displaying their fears over Atiku’s acceptance ahead of 2023 elections.

The campaign spokesman noted that “it

is on record that Atiku Abubakar remains the only candidate who has taken his message of hope to five (5) out of six (6) geopolitical zones and, who has received huge turn-out at every port of call so far.

“Some of the presidential candidates like that of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are yet to compose their campaign organisation in a manner that will enable them to engage constructively with the Atiku campaign and Nigerians.”

Ologbondiyan added that ” it is important for Nigerians to note that the APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have nothing to offer other than their records of failures for the past seven (7) years.

“That accounts for their inability to kickstart their campaigns as well as their resort to a campaign of calumny, intimidation and violence.”

He said the resolve of Nigerians to vote out the APC and “elect the pan-Nigerian and unifier, Atiku Abubakar,” is unshaken.

“Certainly, Nigerians will not support a leader who wants to turn a rotten situation into a bad one,” the campaign spokesman stated.