From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Former Minister of Information Labaran Maku says the three-point agenda of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is anchored on a solid foundation aimed at economic recovery, revitalization and a serene nation.

Labaran Maku stated this while addressing a crowd of PDP supporters in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State during a campaign rally.

Maku noted that ahead of the 2023 general election, all candidates of the PDP across the country had articulated diverse blueprints aimed at placing the people on sustainable economic growth and development.

He called on the people to take a lesson from past experiences and shun politicians who indulge in campaigns of monetary and material inducements to secure votes as according to him, such politicians had nothing to offer them if they are given the mandate.

PDP Governorship Candidate of Nasarawa State, Mr David Emmanuel Ombugadu promised to provide an inclusive government to allow the people especially youths develop their skills for economic growth and empowerment if he is elected in the 2023 polls.

Ombugadu also added that security and investment in agriculture will be given priority in his government.

Also Speaking, Former Chairman PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin says the party has remained committed to ensuring victory at all levels in the 2023 general election to restore the economic fortune of the country for the common good of the people.

He explained that Nigerians had not lost hope in PDP given the enthusiasm exhibited by the people across the country to participate in the electoral process to change the scheme of affairs.

Senator Walid Jibrin noted that if Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is elected president in 2023, he will focus on economic reforms towards providing immediate results, especially poverty reduction and bringing down the inflation rate of the country.

While calling on PDP supporters in the area to be relentless and steadfast to ensure victory at the polls, the Former Board Of Trustee Chairman pointed out that the party will continue to work towards the unity of Nigeria and remain sensitive to the yearnings of the people in whom power belongs to.