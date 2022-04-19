From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma has described the call for interim administration at the end of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari made by legal luminary Afe Babalola as a call to anarchy.

Responding to questions from State House Correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, Uzodinma noted that the country’s constitution has no room for an interregnum.

While urging that those with opinions that affect the constitution must go through the National Assembly, the governor wondered if there is no election to replace the current administration what means would be used to determine the interim government.

‘By May 29, if there is no elected government, our constitution has not provided for an interregnum. There shouldn’t be a gap, otherwise, you are creating room for anarchy,’ the governor stated.

‘What will be the process of selecting the interim government because, after May 29, the president may not have constitutional powers to function as a president anymore? So, I don’t think we will decide to abandon our constitution.

‘Constitution is like a bible. For some of us who are Christians, the Bible is the manager of our faith. So, the Constitution should be the instrument guiding our actions as a country.

‘If you think there is an opinion that is worthy to be canvassed superior to what is in the Nigerian constitution, such opinion should be taken to the National Assembly and they will through due process amend our constitution to factor in such an opinion.’

The founder of Afe Babalola University Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, had given his advice to the Federal Government at a press conference on Monday, stressing the need to suspend the 2023 elections to allow a six-month interim government after Buhari’s tenure.

He said that a new constitution to address insecurity, economic, political and other excruciating ills bedevilling the country would then be evolved.

The prominent lawyer advocated the suspension of 2023 elections until Nigeria has ‘a new-look peoples’ constitution which should provide for part-time legislators and non-executive president.’

Babalola said that members of the interim government should be drawn from all living former presidents and vice presidents; some selected ministers and governors and delegates of prominent professional associations.

‘The same constitution has made politics become not only very attractive but the only lucrative business in Nigeria today.

‘What this means is that any election that holds under the present scenario will end up producing transactional and recycled leaders, with no ability to turn things around,’ he said.

Babalola similarly suggested that the new constitution should also provide that there shall be no salary, but sitting allowances only for lawmakers.

He further stated: ‘It should provide a true federal system of government, instead of the expensive presidential system of government. I suggest a parliamentary system of government, with a unicameral legislature.

‘The new constitution should also provide a body at the local, state and federal levels to screen all aspirants on the sources of their wealth and means of livelihood, a criminal record which includes pending suits.’