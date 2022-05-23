From Gyang Bere, Jos

A member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Hon Dachung Musa Bagos, has polled a total of 34 votes to win the PDP primary election for the Jos South/Jos East constituency.

He defeated Hon. Ayuba Abok, former Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly who scored 25 votes, Ezekiel Badung scored 3 votes and Ibrahim Musa Ashom scored 2 votes while Dr. Chomo Datiyi and Mr. Pam Jang got no vote.

Chairman of the PDP Electoral Committee, Idi Waziri who declared the result said Dachung Musa Bagos who scored 34 votes was returned as winner of the election.

Meanwhile, member representing Langtang North and Langtang South Federal Constituency, Beni Butmak Lar was returned as she polled 70 votes to defeat her closes contestant, Mr. Gidoen Nanden who score 1 votes.

The Chairman of electoral committee, Mr. Solomon Abdong declared Hon. Lar winner of the election having polled 70 votes out 74 votes.

Also, member representing Jos North Bassa Federal Constituency, Hon. Musa Agah Avia polled 39 votes to defeat Aminu Zang who scored 37 votes to clinch the party ticket for the federal Constituency.

Hon Peter Gyendeng former Majority Leader Plateau State House of Assembly picked the ticket for Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency.

For state constituencies, Hon. Philip Jwey won Barkin-Ladi; Hon. Ishaku Maren, Bokkos; Hon Nannim Joseph, Langtang North; Hon. Timothy Dantong, Riyom; Hon. Yusuf Atsen, Jos East; Hon Fom Gwottson, Jos South and Hon Ibrahim Agbalak, Rukuba/Irigwe constituency.

Others are Hon. Azi Danjuma, Jos North West; Mathew Akawu, Pengana , Sani Golden, Mangu North East, Hon. Felix Gonung, Pankshin North,