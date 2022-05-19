From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The Managing Director (MD) of Tinka Point Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Bala Bello Tinka (BBT) has declared and formally joined the Gombe North senatorial race under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The aspirant who was unveiled to the party officials and other supports by the Director General (DG) of his campaign team Mohammed Bello in Kwami Local Government Area (LGA) of Gombe state assured it to seek a place in the coming 9th assembly to further his quest of building and developing the zone.

BBT assured that he was set and ready, as he will be locking horns and battling the present Senator Saidu Alkali and other aspirants in the APC as well as former governor Dankwambo and a bunch of aspirants including Bayaro Nafada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He had commenced his campaign with a tour visit to delegates of his APC to seek support ahead of the forthcoming primary election. During the visit, the aspirant and his team were received amidst cheers by supporters and party officials at Kwami, Dukku, Funakaye and Nafada LGA respectively.

One of his supporters Auwal Yakubu who was among those chanting ‘Gombe Noth Sai Tinka’ told Daily Sun that BBT is their choice and that it is time for him to join and represent the zone at the 9th senate. He said that the signs of success have manifested by all indications.

According to Mohammed Bello, the support his candidate has received is not unconnected with the numerous development and enviable contributions he has been making and contributing to the constituency. He explained that BBT’s kind gesture had cut across the entire state.

The DG urged the supporters to respect all and be calm while campaigning for the aspirant according to him, stands a better chance. He tasks the APC family in the senatorial district to play the game by the rules.

Mohammed also called for support for the administration of Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya ahead of the 2023 general elections. “We are all aware of all efforts of the administration in building and developing our state, and the dynamic success we have recorded as a state under governor Inuwa Yahaya”.

“I am very sure and I assure that the dividends of democracy will never stop coming to our LGA and communities under this administration, therefore we should all vote for continuity in Gombe state,” the DG said.