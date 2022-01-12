From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has directed his appointees nursing political ambition ahead of the 2023 elections to resign in order not to be distracted.

Diri who stated this during his opening remarks at the state executive council meeting at Government House, Yenagoa, on Wednesday, explained that such ambition was legitimate but it should not be at the expense of effective service delivery of his administration.

He admitted that though 2022 is a political year, his administration will not sacrifice governance on the altar of politics.

According to him cabinet members eyeing elective offices in the polls in February or March next year must not combine politics with governance, as the development of the state should supersede politics.

He expressed optimism that his administration still had time to deliver on its promises before the next governorship election in late 2023.

“I welcome you all to the first executive council meeting in this new year. This year holds so much for us as it precedes an election year.

“We have few weeks to be two years in office. So, what is important now is what we have to show to the people of the state and to Nigeria in our two years in office and beyond it. What else can we still do as we still have time to still do more? The feedback from the people about our performance so far has been very encouraging.

“However, let me warn that any member of the state executive council that has one political ambition or the other to honourably resign. Any member of the cabinet that has such ambition should please send your resignation letter to Secretary to the State Government.

“It is legitimate for anyone to have ambition but we are one party, we are one government. Let not anyone’s ambition derail our governance and government. Just as we cannot stop anyone from having ambition, let no one stop the government from functioning.

“So, you can see where my warning is coming from. It is very difficult for you to combine your job and pursue your ambition.

“For me and my deputy, the Constitution made it impossible for us to resign. So we continue in office to pursue our ambition.

“I also like to congratulate and appreciate you for the past year. We worked in synergy and as a family. I believe this year will not be different. We will still work together as partners in the development of our state and to give quality service that you and I will be remembered for at God’s own time when we exit our seat.”