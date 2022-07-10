From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Chairman of the Brass Local Government Council Area of Bayelsa State, Hon. Victor Inodunimi Isaiah has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Isaiah who has been in charged of the council for five years cited alleged lingering internal crisis and segregation for his decision.

According to him he is leading his followers to the the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Isaiah disclosed that his choice of SDP as the party of choice stem from the fact that it has a stable national party leadership than the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

In his letter to the Ward 3 Chairman of the PDP in Brass Local Government area dated July 8th,2022, Hon. Isaiah thank the Party and noted that he is “unmindful of the desire of joining political party is to bring the dividend of democracy to the people and that desire still remain burning in him.”

He however expressed regret that he does not see the PDP as party on which platform he can actualise the desire to serve the people.

In a follow-up statement issued yesterday and personally signed by him, Isaiah noted that it is unfortunate that his political history will be incomplete without mentioning the PDP.

He said currents events in PDP indicates that the party is not ready to resolve its internal crisis.

The statement read in part”Most of us are in politics to bring infrastructural development and other democratic dividends to our people, and a political party remains the platform through which one can wield the needed political power to actualize this desire.

“There is no doubt that this can only be possible if and when the party is united and guided by democratic principles and values, and has a leadership that gives all members a sense of belonging and hope for a better future.

Disappointingly, this is no longer obtainable in the PDP especially in Bayelsa, as there is currently so much segregation among a large number of party members and stakeholders who fought hard for its present growth and acceptance.

“Based on my personal values, I can no longer remain in a party that is sharply divided and neglects die-hard members with no hope of solving the internal crisis, hence my decision to resign my membership. I and my supporters have officially registered as members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and were warmly welcomed by the party leadership.

“The slogan of SDP is progress and from my findings, it is a stable national party that even precedes the two major political parties in the country. We believe that through this party we shall have the platforms to serve and bring development to our people. I most sincerely apologize to my mentor and the former Governor of Bayelsa State, H.E Senator Henry Seriake Dickson for leaving the party he used to mold me to be who I am today. I know very well that he will be very disappointed with my unexpected defection and I am deeply sorry for it.

“Despite leaving the PDP due to the lingering internal crisis and segregation, Senator Dickson will continue to have my high regard and loyalty as his contribution to my life will remain vivid in my mind for as long as I live.”