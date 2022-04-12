From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group of stakeholders from Bayelsa West Senatorial district, Bayelsa West Professionals, has warned Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri of dire consequences if he allows the violation of the zoning arrangement in Bayelsa West on his watch.

According to the group, the zoning of the senatorial and House of Representatives seats on a rotational basis between Ekeremor and Sagabma is sacrosanct and any act of defiance meant to breach the arrangement would be resisted.

The group led by its President, Chief Ateke Sam-Dickson, and Secretary Mr Douye Olotu, said in a press statement that Governor Diri’s decision to support the incumbent senator and former governor, Senator Seriake Dickson to defy the zoning arrangement and return to Senate may cost him his re-election.

They noted that those encouraging the violation of the zoning agreement are deliberately plotting the fall of the governor by planning with some forces outside the state to deny the existence of zoning this truth.

‘It will be recalled that this age-long practice was reaffirmed recently with a respected Chief of Tarakiri heritage, Ayakeme Whisky who glowingly read the resolutions to the public and the press. According to the professionals, the Governor must exercise his influence positively and cause justice by affirming the existing zoning and allowing Sagbama to have the House of Representatives while the Senate moves to Ekeremor,’ the statement read.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘The argument that because it is Dickson the governor should support this injustice is unethical and a call for internal revolution against the party with very colossal political consequences. We call on Governor Diri to kindly ask his predecessor, Chief Seriake Dickson to withdraw and honour his word or face the massive rejection of the party in the election and future elections too.

‘The fact is that there is too much undisputed evidence in print, audio, and video to persuade any sane mind against the existence of the zoning. Ekeremor people have great and politically matured candidates to be senators. That is the justice of the matter and nothing more after all Dickson also ensured that Heineken Lokpobiri and Ben Bruce respect zoning and stopped them from returning. He must not be an exception.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘Our investigation further revealed that a vast majority of Governor Diri‘s appointees have been meeting secretly and have vowed to frustrate and fight the governor should he align with the evil agenda to return Dickson. It’s believed that as part of the first plan they will massively tender their resignation as a influential politician from the state has promised to pay them all their salaries for the next one year while they keep the fight.

‘It’s further resolved they will also move to APC and ensure that the Governor does not have the second term since he has no moral conscience after pleading with stakeholders of the senatorial district to work with Dickson to complete the unexpired term of Lawrence Erudjakpor.’