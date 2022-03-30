From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The re-election bid of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson received a major boost as leaders of Bayelsa West senatorial district drawn from Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government Areas have presented him with the nomination form bought from money raised among them.

According to the leaders they decided to buy the form to ensure Dickson returns to the Red Chamber because the Niger Delta and the Ijaw nation need an experienced and capable representation as the country prepares for a critical transition.

The Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Michael Ogbere in his remarks said Senator Dickson did exceptionally well as Governor and for two years he is doing a lot of life touching projects in the area.

He said that the Ekeremor people are impressed by his overwhelming performance and unparalleled energy on issues of concern in the district, Bayelsa, the Ijaw Nation and even the Niger Delta.

Ogbere called on the Senator to contest the 2023 election on the strength of his impressive credentials which has made Bayelsa West, the surest senatorial seat for the People’s Democratic Party in the state

He dismissed the issue of purported zoning of the National Assembly positions in the area stressing that there are evidence of people from Ekeremor contesting against Sagbama people for the post.

Also a former Speaker of the old Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Tuesday Kemeagbegh who chronicled the exploits of Senator Dickson, including the Sagbama Ekeremor Road and many others noted that it would be unfair and a monumental disservice for Bayelsa West to tell him to leave after doing just two years in the National Assembly.

He challenged those who are opposed to Senator Dickson to contest by campaigning with their contributions to the development of the people of the District.

Senator Dickson who received and accepted the senatorial nomination form from the PDP leaders thanked them for what he described as their humbling support, encouragement and unflinching commitment to the promotion of the interest of the District.

He said that Bayelsa West, Bayelsa State, the Ijaw Nation and the Niger Delta were in dire need of skilled, experienced and effective representation as the nation moves towards a critical period of transition.

“This is going to be a very trying period, a transition unlike any other before now. And at this very difficult period, when our country is pregnant; pregnant with problems, pregnant with expectations, I agree that we need steady hands at the centre to continue to guide and to support and to make the case that we have to make for our people.”

Dickson, who called for tolerance, stressed that while disagreement in politics is normal, his brand of politics is totally devoid of violence, a culture which his teeming followers should embrace at all times.

Some of the notable in attendance are Ogbere, Mr. Fyneman Wilson, Chairman PDP Caucus, Sagbama,) Chief Perekeme Bertola( Chair Ekeremor Local Government Area ), Hon Embeleakpo Alele ( Chairman Sagbama Local Government Area among others.