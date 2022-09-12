From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned its personnel against participating in partisan politics.

FRSC Acting Corps Marshal Dauda Biu, in a statement, tasked commanding officers nationwide to ensure that staff under their purview maintain political neutrality.

According to him, the directive was in line with the FRSC (Establishment) Act which “stipulates the status of the Corps as a public service agency that does not have any political affiliation, but solely established to provide essential services to all citizens, irrespective of their political interests or representation.”

He directed Commanding Officers to be sensitive to the plight of road users and prepare to tackle any traceable traffic gridlock that could arise as a result of the aforementioned political activities by ensuring adequate deployment of personnel for ease of movement in form of traffic controls and traffic calming.

He reassured the public of the Corps’ readiness and commitment to making the roads safer at all times and admonished them to always abide by established road traffic regulations.

