From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has promised to give priority to the welfare of Nigerians, as well as improve security in the country if elected president.

Governor Bello made the promise on Saturday in Abuja while formally declaring his interest to contest the 2023 presidential poll. The governor noted that he has demonstrated his capacity to govern the country, through his current assignment as two-term governor of Kogi.

According to him, ‘as president, I will make sure that each and every Nigerian becomes mentally and physically empowered with the unshakeable conviction and practical proof that they are not inferior to any other person for any reason. I believe that such conviction, fully internalised, frees people in their own minds and allows them to grow to heights of achievement previously thought impossible.

‘A Yahaya Bello Presidency, like his Governorship, will be tough on crime. I believe that crime is crime and all crimes are inexcusable and I have demonstrated strong capacity to neutralise crimes and criminals in Kogi State. Most Nigerians probably do not know this, but we went from being the state where violent crime was most endemic in 2015 to becoming one of the safest states in Nigeria from 2017 till date.’

He added that ‘our crime rate has been one of the lowest in the country for years now. Terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes will not be tolerated when, by the help of God, I become the President and Commander-in-Chief.

‘I will not tolerate non-state actors who take up arms against the nation whatever their grievances but I will be willing to listen to all sides and address all agitations fairly, especially those which are borne out of genuine imbalances in the treatment of citizens by the system.’