From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

A group known as MINDA Leaders of Thought have expressed a lack of confidence in a presidency led by the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Atiku Abubakar.

The group, which held a press briefing in Makurdi on Tuesday, took a swipe at Mr Abubakar over his outburst on Governor Samuel Ortom during an Interactive session organised by the Joint Northern Group, in Kaduna recently.

The group led by the chairman, Samuel Utoo and Secretary, Charles Torbunde, opined that while the event was a good opportunity to project his ideas and party manifestoes as well as a canvass for Northern support and votes for the PDP, they, however, regretted that Atiku rather used the opportunity to antagonize Governor Ortom.

They lamented that the past seven years plus have seen Benue traumatized, witnessing unprecedented killings in the hands of marauding Fulani-induced banditry and terrorism, during the APC-led government at the centre; leading to about two million people displaced and cramped in IDP camps.

“However, in our thinking, we saw 2023 offering hope and reprieve because the ruling party is on the cliff of leaving the stage for the PDP.

“As a state that suffers more Fulani attacks, we are leaving no stone unturned to ensure Benue’s votes go only to the PDP.

“Unexpectedly, however, there has been an obvious disappointment and antagonism harboured against the symbol of Benue State, His Excellency, Dr Samuel Ortom who is our torch bearer to national politics including the 2023 general election.

“What therefore is Benue’s hope if eventually, the PDP clinches power at the centre with the Presidential candidate of the PDP harbouring such deep-seated animosity against our Governor Samuel Ortom, our leader?

They recalled that Atiku was quoted as saying “I had a big quarrel with Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on his accusation of Fulani people.

“I said, I am Fulani, why should you categorize all Fulanis, we have to improve the ways and manner we look after our livestock”. “I am angry with Samuel Ortom for profiling Fulanis as Bandits and Terrorists”.

The MINDA Leaders of Thought said they have taken exception to the public exhortation and profiling of Governor Samuel Ortom as they “find such baseless outburst and accusation unfounded, reprehensible and condemnable, especially coming from a political figure laying claim to Pan Nigerianism, a nation with trappings of ethnic fragility.

The group also noted that Alhaji Atiku is, unbelievably, fond of offering derogatory condolences over the massacre of the Benue people.

In one of his condolences, the former Vice president had written thus: “let me offer my condolence to the people or families who may have lost loved ones”

The group lamenting the recent massacre of 36 persons in the state said such a statement further expresses Alhaji Atiku’s disbelief In the pogrom that has consistently taken place in Benue State occasioned by marauding pastoralists’ unprovoked invasions of Benue farming communities.